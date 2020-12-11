Coroner identifies woman killed in crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner identified a 25-year-old woman who was killed in a crash early Thursday morning.

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon identified the woman as Keianna Watts, of Springfield. He said she was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on I-55, just north of the Sangamon Avenue exit.

Allmon said an autopsy indicated Watts died from multiple blunt force injuries she received in the crash.

Her death is still under investigation by the coroner’s office as well as Illinois State Police.