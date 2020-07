CHAMPAIGN COUNTY (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner has identified a woman who has died from a crash that happened on July 2.

Coroner Duane Northrup said it happened West of 980 East on 1000 North in Coles County. He said Clarrisa Elzy, 77, of Charleston, died on July 11 from injuries sustained from when the car she was driving crossed the center line hitting another vehicle head-on.

This death is under investigation by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police.