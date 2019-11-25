Coroner identifies woman found dead after house explosion

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has identified the name of the woman who died after a teen crashed into her home.

The coroner says 87-year-old Mary Hinton died after the crash caused the house to explode. This happened late Friday night on East Locust Street.

Investigators say the fire started when the SUV drove through the house, knocking off the gas meter. The coroner says Hinton died from carbon monoxide intoxication from breathing in smoke.

The 17-year-old driver was taken to a hospital. He was later arrested for DUI.