Coroner identifies weekend shooting victim

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has identified a man shot and killed Sunday.

In a Monday release, Coroner Day said 36-year-old Devin Slater was pronounced dead on the scene after an apparent shooting. Police said this happened Sunday afternoon near the corner of Dennis Avenue and West Wood Street.

Officers said the suspect in this shooting, Bryant Bunch, turned himself in to the Macon County Sheriff’s Office Monday. He was wanted for first degree murder.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the McLean County Coroner’s Morgue.