Coroner identifies victim of motorcycle accident

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Coroner Winans announced that one person was found dead near Bear Creek Road in rural Christian County.

Officials said 911 received a call at around 6:40 p.m. from a passerby saying they saw a motorcycle in a field on Bear Creek Road. When police arrived at the scene, they found a male body located near the reported motorcycle.

Coroner Winans identified the victim as 63-year-old Ronald Doolin of Pana. An autopsy will be held on Friday in Bloomington.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office and Christian County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story