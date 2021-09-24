Coroner identifies victim of motorcycle accident

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Coroner Winans announced that one person was found dead near Bear Creek Road in rural Christian County.

Officials said 911 received a call at around 6:40 p.m. from a passerby saying they saw a motorcycle in a field on Bear Creek Road. When police arrived at the scene, they found a male body located near the reported motorcycle.

Coroner Winans identified the victim as 63-year-old Ronald Doolin of Pana. An autopsy will be held on Friday in Bloomington.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office and Christian County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incident.