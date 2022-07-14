CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the woman who was killed in a shooting Thursday morning in Champaign.

Northrup identified the woman as 34-year-old Latoya C. Gwin of Champaign. According to Northrup and Champaign Police officers, Gwin was involved in a domestic dispute that resulted in a gun being fired. Gwin was hit and she died in the operating room of Carle Foundation Hospital just before 7 a.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday.

Champaign Police said they interviewed the other person involved, but did not arrest that person because they are still going through the evidence.

Northrup’s office and Champaign Police are still investigating.