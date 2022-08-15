SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed Sunday night in Springfield.

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Roosevelt Sims, 42 of Springfield. Sims was shot multiple times near North 8th and East Division Streets and was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:32 a.m. on Monday. An autopsy conducted on Monday indicated that Sims died from the multiple gunshot wounds he sustained.

Allmon and the Springfield Police Department are continuing to investigate Sims’ death. An arrest has been made in connection to the shooting and the suspect is charged with first-degree murder.