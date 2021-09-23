Coroner identifies victim of a late-night shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup recently identified the victim of a shooting that happened at about 10:05 p.m. on Monday.

He said the victim was Brittany Lane — a 32-year-old Urbana woman. According to a previous news release, Brittany was sitting on the passenger seat of a car, which was passing through a parking lot in the 1700 block of East Florida Avenue, when she was shot in the neck. Another person in the car, who was identified as Devontre Newbill, was the one that shot Brittany. She was pronounced dead at about 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

Newbill was arrested by Urbana Police. He is being held in jail and awaiting further court proceedings.

Brittany’s death is still under investigation by the Urbana Police Department and the coroner’s office.