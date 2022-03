SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon recently confirmed the identity of a person who died in a motor vehicle crash on Peoria Road Saturday evening.

Allmon said the person was 31-year-old Matthew Cottrill who was taken to a Springfield hospital after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed.

An autopsy was done Monday and preliminary findings suggest Cottrill died from natural causes. There was no evidence of any injury or trauma.

The death is still under investigation.