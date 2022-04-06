CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup recently released the identity of a man who was attacked outside his home on Peppermill Lane early Wednesday morning.

The coroner said the man was 49-year-old Nzengeli Mfwamba. Mfwamba was pronounced dead at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday at an area hospital.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate Mfwamba died from blunt force trauma to the head and multiple stab wounds to the neck during the attack.

This death is under investigation by the Champaign Police Department and the coroner’s office.