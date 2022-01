DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Macon County Coroner Michael Day identified over the weekend the man who was killed in a crash Friday morning in Decatur.

The victim was identified as 49-year-old Robert L. Shockley of Decatur. Day said Shockley was the driver and sole occupant of a minivan that hit a semi-truck on Illinois Route 121 near the interchange with Interstate 72.

Shockley was taken to the emergency room at Decatur Memorial Hospital, where he died shortly after arrival at 10:55 a.m.