CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup recently released the identity of a teenager from Buckley who was involved in a single motor vehicle crash that happened on Thursday night.

According to the coroner, 19-year-old Hannah Luening was pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m. at an Urbana hospital.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate Luening died from multiple blunt force injuries she received during the crash.

Coroner Northrup said Luening was reportedly the driver of her vehicle and was ejected from the vehicle when it left the roadway, striking a culvert and rolling over several times near County Roads 200N and 200E near Loda.

The crash is under investigation by the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department and the coroner’s

office.