DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden has recently identified the victim of a shooting that occurred in Danville on Saturday.

The coroner said the victim was 25-year-old Davanta T. Calhoun-Jackson of Danville, Illinois.

At around 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, Danville Police were dispatched to an area on Chandler Street in response to a report of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived at the scene, they found the victim laying on the ground on nearby Grant Street with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to the hospital and was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Calhoun-Jackson’s family has been notified, according to the coroner.

An autopsy was performed.

The Danville Police Department and the Vermilion County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate.

Anyone who has information about this or other crimes is encouraged to call Danville Police or Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.