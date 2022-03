SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon recently identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened Monday afternoon on Roadrunner Court and Chickadee Court.

Allmon said the person was 26-year-old Kyron Sullivan. He was pronounced dead at a Springfield hospital.

An autopsy was done Tuesday morning and preliminary findings suggest Sullivan died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.