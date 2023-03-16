URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner has released the identity of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed outside an Urbana apartment building on Wednesday.

Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as Montrell Emery of Urbana. He added that preliminary autopsy results indicated that Emery died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Emery was shot near the intersection of Prairie Green Drive and East Washington Street at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. He was subsequently taken to Carle Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:32 a.m.

Urbana Police are still investigating. They said on Wednesday that there was no definitive motive for the shooting, but it did not appear to be random.

The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services Unit is assisting in the investigation along with Northrup’s office.