SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Two people died in a late-night crash on Friday.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the individuals.

They are 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden and 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown. Police said the two-vehicle collision happened south of Chatham on Illinois State Route 4.

Both individuals were pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

Preliminary autopsy findings suggest Givens died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash. Cortes’s autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning.

The crash is still under investigation by the Illinois State Police.