Coroner identifies two people killed in car crash

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Logan County coroner said two people were killed in a 2-car crash near New Holland.

In a news release, Coroner Robert Thomas said 41-year-old Bridget M. Davis and 57-year-old Alexander L. Davis, both of Mason City, were pronounced dead early Thursday afternoon at the scene of the crash.

Autopsies are to be done in McLean County.

Thomas did not provide further details regarding the crash. It is still under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Logan County Sheriff’s Department.