Coroner identifies two people found dead in garage

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the names of two people found dead in a garage on Monday night.

Coroner Michael Day said 24-year-old Brandon Tucker and 23-year-old Reagan Brown were found dead in a garage in the 1600 block of East Main Street. Day said Brown was found in the car and Tucker was found partially on the floor just outside of the car’s driver side door. Neither person’s body showed external trauma and no weapons were found at the scene. Police said the car was out of gas and the garage was completely closed.

Police were conducting an investigation after receiving a missing person’s report regarding Brown.

Autopsies for both Tucker and Brown are scheduled for Tuesday night to determine the cause of death. Police are continuing to investigate their deaths.