Coroner identifies two men killed in weekend shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County coroner released the names of two men killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.

In a news release, Coroner Jane McFadden said 20-year-old Leslie E. Fisher, Jr. and 21-year-old Charles L. Jones, Jr. were both killed in the shooting. It happened on East Main Street.

Autopsies are scheduled for Monday, according to McFadden.

Officers are still investigating this shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.