Coroner identifies two men killed after separate crashes

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner has released the names of two men that died in separate crashes in central Illinois.

Coroner Duane Northrup said 66-year-old Keith Bonwell, of Chrisman, died in an Urbana hospital Tuesday from injuries he received in a recent crash. Bonwell was riding his motorcycle on June 27 on US 36 in Prairie Township (Edgar County) when he hit a deer.

In another crash, Coroner Northrup said 82-year-old Jerry Otto, of Arcola, died in an Urbana hospital on Tuesday. He died from injuries he received following a crash on 225 E CR 500 N in Arthur on June 19. Northrup said Otto was a passenger in a horse-drawn buggy that went off the road and overturned in a ditch.

Both crashes are still under investigation.

