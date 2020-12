SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner identified a 13-year-old girl who died after being rescued from a house fire over the weekend.

In a news release, Coroner Jim Allmon said Janariyah Scott died at HSHS ST. John’s Hospital on Monday. She passed away after being rescued from a house fire in Decatur on West Main Street.

The coroner said an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.