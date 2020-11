CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner identified a teenager killed in a shooting on Thursday night.

Coroner Duane Northrup said 16-year-old Gerryontae J. Brown was pronounced dead shortly after 6 p.m. in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Department. He died from a gunshot wound in the chest.

This comes after police were called to a shooting on Eureka Street by 6th Street around 5:17 p.m.

Police are still investigating the shooting.