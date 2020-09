SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner identified an 18-year-old boy that was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday.

Coroner Jim Allmon identified the teenager as Jacob Inskip, of Springfield. “An autopsy was performed today and the preliminary results indicate Mr. Inskip died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the wreck,” stated Allmon.

The crash happened on North Cotton Hill Road on Thursday morning. Springfield Police are still investigating the crash.