Coroner identifies teenager killed in crash

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County coroner identified a Maroa teenager that was killed this week in a crash.

Coroner Michael Day identified the 16-year-old girl as Savannah Mosley. In a news release, Day said Mosley suffered “massive torso/lower extremity trauma” after a Tuesday night crash.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office said Mosley was a passenger in a car that crashed on Lincoln Memorial Parkway, south of Elwin Road. The car crashed into a retaining wall/roadway fixture.

There were two other people in the car with Mosley at the time of the crash. Officers said the 17-year-old driver and a 13-year-old passenger were airlifted from the crash site with serious injuries. There is no word on their current condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office.