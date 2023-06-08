RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the suspect who died on Wednesday in an officer-involved shooting in Rantoul.

Coroner Duane Northrup said the suspect is Jordan A. Richardson, 18, of Rantoul. Northrup said it appears that Richardson died from a gunshot wound to the chest, but an autopsy is scheduled for Friday, June 9, to confirm that theory.

Rantoul Police officials said Richardson was shot as he tried to flee from a traffic stop on East Campbell Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Officers saw that he was armed as he fled and officials said that during the pursuit, Richardson turned toward officers with the gun in his hand.

One of the officers fired a shot that hit Richardson in the chest. He was taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana, where Northrup said he was pronounced dead at 1:42 p.m.

The shooting remains under investigation by Northrup’s Office and the State Police-led Champaign County Multi-Jurisdiction Investigation Team.