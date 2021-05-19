Coroner identifies suspect involved in shooting that killed officer, hurt another

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner is identifying a Champaign man who died in a shootout with police Wednesday morning.

Coroner Duane Northrup named the suspect at 24-year-old Darion M. Lafayette. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:40 a.m., Northrup says.

Related Content Police officer dead after shootout with suspect

The coroner adds Lafayette died from a gunshot wound.

Northrup says his office responded at 6:07 a.m. to a second gunshot victim at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. He says 44-year-old Champaign Police Officer Christopher Oberheim also died from a gunshot wound in the same incident.

Officer Oberheim was pronounced deceased at 6:03 a.m., according to the coroner.

Autopsies for both are scheduled for Thursday. Illinois State Police and the coroner’s office continue to investigate.