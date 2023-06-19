SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified a Springfield man who was killed in a hit-and-run traffic incident over the weekend.

Coroner Jim Allmon identified the man as 61-year-old Allen Klee. In a statement, Springfield Police said that Klee was hit by a car around 10:35 p.m. in the area of 8th Street and North Grand Avenue. Police rendered aid to Klee and had him taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital by EMS. However, he died from his injuries at 10:54 p.m.

The Springfield Police Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to perform traffic reconstruction, interview witnesses and collect video evidence. They said the vehicle that hit Klee did not stop, but they believe it is a dark-colored SUV or truck.

An autopsy for Klee is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20. Allmon and Springfield Police are still investigating Klee’s death.