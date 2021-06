BROWNSTOWN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said skeletal remains found in a field were identified.

In a news release, troopers said the remains were identified by the Fayette County coroner as 33-year-old Joel Anthony Mason of Beaumont, Texas. They also stated Mason used to live in Clinton, Illinois.

Mason was reported missing out of Fayette County in August of 2020.

Investigators are continuing to look into Mason’s death.