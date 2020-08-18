Coroner identifies shooting victim

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has identified a man that was killed in a shooting on Monday.

Coroner Michael Day said 27-year-old Katari Smith died from multiple gunshot wounds. He died after a shooting that happened Monday morning near East Walnut and Lowber Streets.

Later, there were reports of gunfire at Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive and Grand Avenue as well as Martin Luther King and Garfield.

Then around 10:30 a.m., a Street Crimes Detective near Jasper and Wood Streets saw people in a small gold car shooting at another vehicle.

While officers investigated those incidents, there were more calls about gunfire in the area of 20th and Prairie.

Police said there were three other people that were hurt in these shooting incidents.