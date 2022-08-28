URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has released the name of a 36-year-old man who was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Northrup identified the victim as Oscar D. Mallett of Champaign and said he died from the multiple gunshot wounds he received during the shooting. An autopsy will be conducted on Monday.

The shooting happened in a parking lot near the intersection of Neil and Vine Streets. Police said that a fight broke out around 3:30 a.m. which resulted in Mallett being shot. He was taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana, but was pronounced dead at 4:08 a.m.

Champaign Police arrested 32-year-old Neilmyer Anderson in connection to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.