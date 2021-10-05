Coroner identifies shooting victim

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon recently identified a 43-year-old man who was shot and killed Monday night.

Hason Willis of Springfield was shot in the 2100 block of Adlai Stevenson Drive at approximately 9:25 p.m. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead two hours later.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Hason died from the gunshot wound he suffered.

The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department. Anyone with information about this incident should call the SPD at 217.788.8311 or the Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217.788.8427.