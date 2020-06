The semi driver was one of three people killed

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County Coroner identified a semi-truck driver that was one of three people killed in a crash on I-57 near Mattoon on Thursday.

The coroner identified the driver as Andrzej Poprawa,of Florida. Poprawa’s daughter said he was a kind man that was willing to do anything for his family.

Poprawa was one of three people killed in Thursday’s crash. The coroner has not yet released the names of the two other victims.