DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the identity of the second person involved in what is believed to be a murder-suicide in Decatur.

Coroner Michael Day said the person is Torryle D. Bennett, age 39. An autopsy performed on Wednesday indicated that he died from a single gunshot wound to the head.

Bennett and his girlfriend, previously identified as 38-year-old Tiffany Ware, were found in a Decatur apartment on Monday. She too had been shot in the head.

An investigation by the Decatur Police Department found that Ware suffered a contact range gunshot wound, meaning the gun was pressed against her head when it was fired. Bennett, is believed to have suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

From this evidence, police believe that Bennett killed Ware and then turned the gun on himself.

Detectives with the Decatur Police Department are still investigating. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 217-424-2734 or Macon County Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.