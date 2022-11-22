RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner has released the name of a man who was killed in a shooting in Rantoul over the weekend.

Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as Decarlo S. Douglas, 34 of Louisville, Ky. Douglas was found unresponsive at 1104 Falcon Drive on Sunday by officers who responded to a report of a shooting around 2:20 p.m.; he was pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old was also shot but is expected to be ok.

Northrup said an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the Champaign County Regional Morgue Facility. The shooting and death remain under investigation by Northrup’s office and the Rantoul Police Department.