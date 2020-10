DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County coroner identified a woman who was found dead Friday morning.

Coroner Michael Day said 33-year-old Shatia S. Brooks was pronounced dead early Friday morning in a house in the 1400 block of East Hickory Street. He stated the cause of her death was “a penetrating gunshot wound of the head involving the skull and the brain.

Police are continuing to investigate this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call Decatur Police or Crime Stoppers.