MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The woman who died after crashing into the concrete wall of an overpass Saturday morning has been identified.

Kathryn Miller, 23, of Jamestown, Ohio, was traveling westbound and slid on slick pavement. She then crashed into the concrete on I-72.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:20 a.m. by the Macon County Coroner from massive head and chest trauma.

She was the only person in the car.