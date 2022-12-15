SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified a pedestrian who died on Wednesday after she was hit by a car the previous day.

Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as Kanida Phanthourath, 33 of Springfield. Allmon said Phanthourath was hit by a car on Durkin Drive near the intersection with Lawrence Avenue and was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital for treatment. She died there just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

An autopsy performed Thursday morning indicated that Phanthourath died from multiple blunt force injuries she sustained in the collision. Allmon is still investigating her death with assistance from the Springfield Police Department.