SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner has identified the man killed in a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV.

It happened near South 11th Street and East Cornell Avenue. Officers say the motorcyclist, 21-year-old Zane Feagans, was riding west on Cornell when the SUV pulled in front of it.

Feagans was pronounced dead at the hospital. The coroner says he died after being hurt in the crash. Springfield Police are still investigating the crash.