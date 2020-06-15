Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner identified a man killed in a car versus motorcycle crash.

Coroner Michael Day said 46-year-old Daniel Smith was pronounced dead at an area hospital on Monday morning. He said Smith died from “massive closed head injuries sustained in the crash.”

This comes after Smith was in a car versus motorcycle crash around 9:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of North Woodford Street and East Grand Avenue. Officers said Smith was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was found unresponsive at the scene.

The Decatur Police Department’s Fatal Accident Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the crash.