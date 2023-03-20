DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has released the names of two Decatur men who were killed in a shooting Friday night.

In a news release, Coroner Michael Day identified the men as Ramone Bass, 21, and Tamyus Jarrett, 18. Day did not release the results of autopsies performed on Sunday but did confirm that both men suffered “gunshot trauma.”

That trauma happened in the area of East Johnson Avenue and North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Police officers found Bass and Jarrett at that location while responding to a reported shooting at 8:15 p.m. on Friday; both victims died shortly after arrival by ambulance at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Decatur Police are still investigating this double murder. They’ve arrested one person in connection: 23-year-old Kahylil Woods. Woods is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.