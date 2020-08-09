Coroner identifies man “shot multiple times”

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — County officials have identify a man who was shot dead Saturday afternoon in downtown Springfield.

Related Content 1 dead, 1 injured as police investigate homicide

A press release from Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said the man’s name was Dearius E. Jones. He was a 32-year-old Springfield resident.

Jones had been taken HSHS St. John’s Hospital after he was shot several times at 3 a.m. Saturday outside Wet Bar, 221 S. Fifth Street.

Allmon said an autopsy was performed Sunday to identify him and document his injuries. It found that he died from multiple gunshot wounds. He added Jones’ death was being investigated as a homicide by the Coroner’s office and the Springfield Police Department.

A second person involved in the shooting presented to the HSHS St. John’s Hospital Emergency Room with a stab wound.