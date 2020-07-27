Coroner identifies man killed Monday morning

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County coroner has identified a man killed early Monday morning.

Coroner Duane Northrup said 23-year-old Richard J. Wright was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:40 a.m. “Mr. Wright was reportedly involved in a physical altercation near an apartment in the 1400 block of Silver Street in Urbana, where he received stab wounds to his abdomen and pelvis area.” A preliminary autopsy indicated Wright died from complications from the stab wounds.

Police said they were called out to that area for a reported shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found Wright on the ground.

Wright’s death continues to be under investigation by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office and the Urbana Police Department.