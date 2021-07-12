Coroner identifies man killed in Sunday evening shooting

ARGENTA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner is identifying a Decatur man who died in a shooting Sunday evening near Argenta.

Coroner Michael Day says his name is Kevin M. Cooper. He was 51-years-old.

The coroner adds Cooper died after being shot during a fight/argument with another man at an address on Jordan Road.

Day says the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police are investigating the homicide.

Deputies say they were dispatched around 6:30 p.m. Sunday to a home in rural Argenta. They say they found the victim dead at the scene.

Investigators say the suspect and the victim had been fighting over money. Police say the victim confronted a suspect and he was shot several times.

The Macon County Sheriff’s office says in a press release that 52-year-old Phillip Gehrken, of Forsyth, was charged with homicide, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a weapon by a felon.

A search warrant was approved for the residence where the shooting occurred, the sheriff’s office says.

Police say Gehrken is expected to appear in court Monday morning.