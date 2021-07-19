Coroner identifies man killed in stabbing

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner is identifying a Decatur man who lost his life in a stabbing Monday morning.

A press release from Coroner Michael Day named him as Anthony A. Jones. He was 34-years-old.

Officers were called out around 6:30 a.m. to the area of Union and Eldorado street after a man was found with neck wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators have named a suspect in the case. Officers say they’re on the lookout for 54-year-old Paul Outland. He’s wanted on an active warrant for first-degree murder, a police statement says.

The Decatur Police Department says Outland should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this stabbing is encouraged to contact the Decatur Police Detective Bureau at 217-424-2734 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-TIPS. Tips may also be texted to DPD333.