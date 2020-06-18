Coroner identifies man killed in single-car crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner has identified a Gibson City man killed in an early morning car crash on Wednesday.

Coroner Kathy Yoder said the crash happened at 3400 East near 1800 North Road in Colfax. She said 28-year-old Kaleb Roberts was pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m.

Yoder said Roberts died of multiple blunt injuries after the crash. He had been the driver and only occupant of an SUV in the crash.

The coroner said toxicology testing is pending. The coroner’s office and the McLean County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the crash.