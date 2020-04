DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner has identified the man killed in a Wednesday shooting.

In a release, Coroner Michael Day said 24-year-old Bryston Musgrave was pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital from gunshot wounds. He said Musgrave had been shot near the intersection of South Haworth Avenue and West Decatur Street Wednesday morning.

Decatur Police are continuing to investigate this crime. If you know anything about it, please call the police department.