Coroner identifies man killed in shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County coroner identified a 29-year-old man who was killed in a shooting Thursday night.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near the corner of Lindbergh and Freedom Drive. Police said the man was found dead in a van at a Wendy’s parking lot.

Coroner Jim Allmon identified the man as Latronze Kelly. In a news release, Allmon said Kelly was pronounced dead shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the emergency room of a local hospital.

An autopsy done Friday morning indicated Kelly died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said there were two suspects in this shooting. They are still investigating this crime, but have no additional information released about the suspects.

Police are also still investigating whether or not this shooting is linked to multiple other shootings around Springfield this week.

“Whenever there are shooting incidents, we always look for connections to other incidents,” Springfield Deputy Chief of Police Joshua Stuenkel said. “When you have three incidents in a 24 hour period, you definitely are looking for those ties.”

Through Thursday and into the early morning on Friday, there were 6 separate reports of guns shots in the city. Including the shooting of Kelly at the Wendy’s on Linbergh and Freedom Drive, two others were actually shot.

The first shooting took place at 6:30 pm, on the 2300 block of Laurel, where a woman was shot. A juvenile was also shot on the corner of 11th and North Grand early Friday morning at 12:55 PM.

Two people were shot also shot earlier this week in Springfield — one on Butler St. and another on 18th St. and South Grand on Wednesday.

Stuenkel said the police are still looking into whether any of these shootings are related.

“We are actively investigating all those shots fired incidents, and we are always trying to find links to tie them together, and at this time we are just not prepared to release any of that information,” Stuenkel said.