Coroner identifies man killed in shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County coroner identified a man who was killed in a shooting over the weekend.

Coroner Michael Day said 32-year-old Trevoris J. Wells was killed in the 2300 block of North Rosedale on Sunday. Police said he was lying in the front yard.

An autopsy was expected to be performed on Monday in Bloomington. An inquest is pending.

Decatur Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Decatur Police Department or to submit tips anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 423-TIPS(8477).