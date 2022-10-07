OAKWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Coroner announced on Friday the name of a man who died in a crash near Oakwood Wednesday afternoon.

Coroner Jane McFadden said the man’s name is Thomas M. Ferraro Jr. He was 68-years old and lived in Danville. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

State Police said Ferraro was killed when his car collided head-on with a pickup truck on U.S. Route 150. They determined Ferarro was trying to pass another vehicle as the pickup truck was driving the opposite direction. Ferraro died at the scene while the pickup truck driver is expected to be ok.

The Illinois State Police and Vermilion County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the crash and Ferarro’s death.