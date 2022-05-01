CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the man who was killed in a crash on Illinois Route 130 Friday afternoon.

Northrup said the man is 50-year-old Shawn Cole of Penfield. Cole was the passenger of a pickup truck that, while attempting to pass another vehicle, struck a semi head-on around 4 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene two hours later.

The crash and Cole’s death remain under investigation by Northrup’s office and the Illinois State Police.